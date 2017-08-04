Nokia 8 running on Android 8.0 spotted on Geekbench

By now, we know that the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone will be launched on August 16 at an event in London. We have seen the smartphone hitting the Geekbench database with the name 'Unknown Heart' revealing its key specs.

In the previous benchmark listing, the Nokia 8 was listed to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat but the recent Geekbench listing (via: GizmoChina) shows something really interesting. According to the same, the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD Global is all set to boot on Android 8.0 O, the upcoming iteration of the platform.

The alleged Nokia 8 Geekbench listing tips at the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood of the smartphone. Also, it is believed that this processor will be paired with 4GB RAM. In the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Nokia smartphone seems to have obtained 1789 points on the single-core test and 6494 points on the multi-core test.

If this listing turns out to be authentic, there is a huge possibility for the Nokia 8 to be the first smartphone to be preloaded with the Android 8.0 platform. On the other hand, there are chances for the Nokia 8 to be launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat as suggested before and receive the Android 8.0 O update, which is currently under testing.

There are increased chances for us to expect the Android O update to be rolled out to the Nokia 8 soon after its launch as HMD Global has already announced that the Nokia Android smartphones will get two years of OS update support. This means that these smartphones will receive both the Android O and Android P updates until 2018.

Talking about the Nokia 8, the flagship smartphone is among the highly anticipated devices to be launched soon. From the ongoing rumors and speculations, the Nokia 8 is believed to flaunt a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display and feature a dual-lens rear camera setup with the Carl Zeiss branding. The device is likely to get the power from a 3000mAh battery and arrive in Blue, Silver and Gold-Copper color variants.