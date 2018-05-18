Honor 10 goes out of stock on the first day of sale

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its Honor 10 on May 16, and it seems that the smartphone has received a very warm welcome. Huawei has confirmed that smartphone has already sold out in Europe. The phone immediately went out of stock just after one day of launch.

The company haven't disclosed the number of exactly how many units it managed to sell within the first 24 hours if sales. The company noted that over 80,000 customers chose to take advantage of a €30 discount coupon, so we can expect that 100,000 units were sold in the first sale.

In countries like Spain, the Honor 10 was completely gone out of stock in just six hours, while the Phantom Blue variant of the phone took under a day to sell out in France. The popularity of the new smartphone isn't necessarily surprising. After all, the Honor 10 comes with a price tag of just €399, or $470, and offers a very impressive spec sheet which is somehow similar to the Huawei P20.

Just to recall Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It also comes with a top-notch at the screen, which is similar to the iPhone X. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 970 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage depending upon the region.

On the camera part, the smartphone comes with impressive AI capable camera sensors. On the rear, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup, with the combination of 24-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and faster PDAF. On the front, the phone houses a 24-megapixel sensor for better selfies in day and night time.

The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on Huawei's own EMUI 8.1.

The Honor 10 was available in two storage variants - 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB when launched in China. The 6GB+64GB variant was priced at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 27,200) while the 128Gb variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 31,400).

