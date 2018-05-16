Honor 10 Vs Huawei P20: Two phones with similar instincts

Huawei's sub smartphone brand officially launched the Honor 10 in London for a price of Rs 32,999. At that price point, the smartphone offers a lot of things and the phone is also touted to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6, which will launch in London on the 16th of May, a day after the Honor 10 launch.

The Honor 10 is one of those smartphones which is perfect in almost every way. In fact, the phone is almost similar to the Huawei P20 in terms of design and specifications. Huawei skipped the launched of the Huawei P20, as the Honor 10 offers identical specifications at a much lower price point, and it will be overshadowed by the likes of the Honor 10. Here is a brief comparison between the Honor 10 and the Huawei P20, the two smartphones with same ambitions.

Price

The Honor 10 is available in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in India for a price of Rs 32,999. Whereas the global price of the Huawei P20 (not available in India) is 679 Euros (Rs 54,525). The difference between the pricing of these devices is more than the 1/3rd of the cost of the Huawei P20.

Design

Both the smartphones have an all-glass design with a metal mid-frame. The Honor 10 has an added advantage over the Huawei P20 on the following points. The Honor 10 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, whereas the Huawei P20 doesn't. However, the Huawei P20 is IP67 certified, whereas the Honor 10 does not have any kind of IP certification what so ever. Both phones have a forward facing fingerprint sensor, wheres the Honor 10 uses Qualcomm's under the glass ultrasonic sensor, whereas the Huawei P20 uses a normal fingerprint sensor. To conclude, the Honor 10 looks a lot cooler and offers features like 3.5 mm headphone jack, which keeps it ahead of the Huawei P20.

Display

The Huawei P20 has a 5.8 inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2240 x 1080p resolution with a notch on the top. The Honor 10 has a slightly bigger 5.84 FHD+ FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2280 x 1080px resolution with a notch on the top. In terms of pixel numbers, the Honor 10 has 432 pixels per inch, whereas the Huawei P20 has 429 pixels per inch. There is a very negligible difference in the resolution and it will not make any difference in the real world usage.

Processor, RAM, and software

The Honor 10 and the Huawei P20 are powered by the same HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset. The Huawei P20 has 4 GB RAM whereas the Honor 10 has 6 GB RAM. Both phones have 128 GB non-expandable onboard storage. These phones run on Android 8.1 oreo with iOS-style EMUI 8.1 skin on the top.

Cameras

This is the one department, where the Huawei P20 excels the Honor 10. Both these phones have a dual camera setup. The Honor 10 has horizontal dual camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, with a secondary 24 MP monochrome sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. On the other hand, the Huawei P20 has a dual vertical camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and a 16 MP secondary monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. These cameras have a plethora of AI capabilities like scene detection, EIS stabilisation and lossless zoom. Both phones can record 4K videos at 30fps and slow-motion 720p videos at 960fps. Similarly, these devices have a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which can record native 1080p videos at 60fps. The front-facing camera on both phones also offers face unlock.

Battery

Both phones have an identical 3400 mAh battery, with Huawei/Honor 18W fast charging capability via USB type C port. These phones can charge from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes, which makes these phones some of the fast charging devices in the market.

Conclusion

It is pretty sure that even the Honor 10 cost a bit less, it has added advantage over the Huawei P20 in terms of design, display and RAM. If you are strictly looking for a smartphone with high camera fidelity, then the Huawei P20 is the right choice. As the Huawei P20 is not officially available in India, the Honor 10 seems like an affordable alternative for the same.