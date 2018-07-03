Honor 10 GT announced with 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo and more

Huawei's sub-brand Honor introduced its flagship Honor 10 back in April, which was made available in India in May. Now, the company has introduced a new variant as Honor 10 GT which comes with 8GB of RAM and GPU Turbo.

The company claims that GPU Turbo will boost the processor efficiency by 60 percent and cut the power consumption by 30 per cent. This new variant will come with new AIS, AI intelligent stabilization AI-powered low-light image capture technology. This technology will automatically detect and tune the camera to capture good night shots event without a monopod or tripod.

Honor 10 GT specifications

The Honor 10 GT packs a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels and 96% NTSC color gamut. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

The flagship is backed by an 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage, which must be enough for users. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.1 out of the box.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup comprising a 16MP (RGB) primary camera with an LED flash, and a secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, depth focus, PDAF, CAF. On the front, the smartphone houses a 24MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video call. On the rear panel, the smartphone also comes with a Fingerprint sensor.

On connectivity part, the smartphone offers, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. Apart from that the Honor 10 GT also sports, 3.5mm audio jack, AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip.

Honor 10 GT is backed by a 3400mAh / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging support. The flagship with 8GB of RAM will be introduced on July 24 in China, but the pricing is not yet disclosed. The Honor 10 will also receive the GPU Turbo feature from July 15, once the beta testing is over. The AIS feature will be rolled out from July 12 in beta.

Source