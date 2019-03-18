Honor 10 Lite gets a new variant in India with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage News oi-Karan Sharma Honor 10 Lite receives a new variant in India with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 11,999. All you need to know about the new model.

Honor 10 Lite smartphone was launched in the starting of this year with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM. The high-end model with 6GB RAM was available for at Rs 17,999, both the RAM models come with storage of 64GB. Now the company has come up with a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model which is up for sale at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is exclusively available for sale on Flipkart in Midnight Black and Gradient Blue colors options.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

Design wise the company has not made any changes with the new model, it looks exactly similar to the previous model. The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries a resolution of 19:5:9 along with a water notch design and 2.5D curved glass display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The Honor 10 Lite is backed by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM along with 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage respectively. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup with the combination of 13MP + 2MP rear camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Honor 10 Lite offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS. Also, the smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Honor 10 Lite is fueled by a 3,400mAH non-removable battery and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.