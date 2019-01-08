Honor 10 Lite might be announced in India today at 8 PM on Flipkart

Huawei's sister brand Honor has launched some impressive smartphones back in the year 2018. The company has been targeting specifically the budget segment of the users in the country; however, Honor does have some powerful premium smartphones under its umbrella. The company is expected to bring its next releases in the country this month which includes the Honor 10 Lite and the Honor View20. The Honor 10 Lite is an affordable mid-range offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, whereas, the Honor View20 is the company's flagship offering with a punch-hole display panel. This time, Honor has started teasing a new smartphone which will be releasing in India on January 15. The company has also sent out the press invites for the event and the device which is expected to be released is the Honor 10 Lite.

Honor has also teased an unveiling event which it will be hosting tonight at 8 PM on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The teaser shared by the company doesn't reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone, but it does highlight that the smartphone will redefine selfies in 2019. Considering that the Honor 10 Lite sports a 24MP front camera, it is highly likely that the smartphone that will be unveiled today will be the Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 10 Lite specifications:

The Honor 10 Lite is the successor of the company's widely popular Honor 9 Lite which was released last year. The smartphone adorns a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone runs on a snappy Kirin 710 processor which is paired with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU for rendering high-resolution graphics. The smartphone comes in dual RAM and storage options including 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 512GB via an external microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Honor 10 Lite includes a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a primary 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Up front, there is a 24MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The unit is backed by a 3,400 Li-Ion battery which comes with Quick charge support.

