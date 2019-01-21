Honor 10 Lite sale debuts in India: Price, discounts and offers

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Earlier this month, Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced a new smartphone in India. Well, the talk is about Honor 10 Lite. Following its launch, the device is up for sale now via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and the official Honor website, HiHonor.com. It is available in three color options - Sky Blue, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.
Honor 10 Lite price in India
The Honor 10 Lite was launched in two variants. The base variant of the new Honor smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 13,999. And, the high-end variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,999.
In addition to this, there are many launch offers that you can avail on buying the Honor 10 Lite. The company has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 totaling to Rs. 2,200. And, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs. 2,800 as well.
Honor 10 Lite specifications
To recap its specifications, the Honor 10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone that is fitted with a 6.21-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, which takes the screen-to-body ratio to 91.25%. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of the company's in-house mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, which is coupled with ARM-Mali G51 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable memory support.
For imaging, this latest market entrant features a dual camera module at its rear with LED flash. The primary sensor is a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. The selfie camera is a 24MP Sony IMX576 SoC with an aperture of f/2.0 and 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology. The cameras have AI Beauty support as well.
The other goodies on board this smartphone include Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9, standard connectivity aspects such as 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5m audio jack and a micro USB port and a decent 3240mAh battery. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this smartphone.