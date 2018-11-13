Honor 10 Lite all set to launch on November 21 with AI cameras, SD 710 and more

ENGLISH

    Huawei and its sub-brand Honor is always among the top smartphone companies for its devices, their price and a wide range of varieties. The company has launched a series of smartphones this year along with Honor Magic 2 and Honor 10. But, these flagship phones are not in the budget for everyone. There are users who want to invest in a budget smartphone rather than expensive ones. Keeping this in mind the company has come up with a cheaper alternative a phone which is called Honor 10 Lite. The smartphone is all set to launch on November 21 at an event in Beijing, China.

    The poster of the upcoming phone was posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It seems that the new phone will come with a completely new design, not like just a rebranded Huawei handset. The rear panel of the Honor 10 Lite follows the pattern of Honor 8C, Honor 8X, and Honor Note 10. This one also houses a vertical Ai camera setup on the back. The dual camera setup is placed on the upper left corner of the rear panel along with an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is also placed on the back.

    There not much information about the specification of the Honor 10 Lite. Some reports expect that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and some suggest that it will be sport a Kirin 710 chipset. The budget smartphone is expected to launch with 5.84-inch FHD+ display and carries a notch on the top of the display, along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

    The phone is said to be backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the software front, it will run on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

    On the optical front, the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel primary and 24-megapixel secondary camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an AI feature for selfies and video calling.

    So far, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. For pricing we need to wait for the launch event, we will get back to you as soon as the device launch on November 21, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
