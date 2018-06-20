Honor 10 receives new OTA update with Part More EIS and more

Last month Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its flagship smartphone Honor 10 in India with the Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top. Now the company is rolling a new update which will bring several new features to the smartphone. The new features include party mode which will let you connect your connect your phone with several other phones to play the same song simultaneously.

The new update also brings features like HiTouch which will let you quickly identify objects by scanning them, Paytm integration, and most expected EIS feature for videos. The Honor 10 update (COL-AL10 8.1.0.120) comes with a file size of 828MB along with the new features it also brings Android security update for May 2018 as well as improvements and it will also fix some bugs.

Just to recall, Honor 10 is the successor to the Honor View 10, which comes with a new design with an improved AI-powered dual camera setup. The Honor 10 has almost all the features that one can look in a flagship smartphone from 2018 at an attractive price point.

Honor 10 has a 5.84 inch IPS LCD display with FhD+ 2280 x 1080px resolution offering a 432ppi. The smartphone also has an iPhone X style notch on the top, which houses a microphone, front-facing camera and a couple of sensors. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Unlike the Honor View 10, the Honor 10 misses out on the micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has horizontally placed dual camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 24 MP secondary monochrome sensor with a f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone also has an impressive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera, which can do face unlock and can also record native 1080p video footages at 30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the mobile offers dual SIM card slots with dual LTE/VoLTE support on both the slots. Similarly, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 4.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC.

The smartphone has a 3400 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery, with Huawei/Honor's 18W fast charging support via USB type C port.

