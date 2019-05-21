Honor 20 Gradient White color option surfaces online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The other color variants in which the smartphone is expected to be launched are Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone series called the Honor 20. The Chinese smartphone brand has scheduled the launch event for the Honor 20 tomorrow. The global launch event of the device is being hosted in London. The Honor 20 series has been spotted over the web a number of times ahead of the official launch. Now, a fresh leak has suggested a new color variant of the device.

The Honor 20 is likely to come in a gradient White color option. This color variant of the device will be available in some select markets only. In addition to the White color, the previous leaks surrounding the Honor 20 had suggested two other color options. The other color variants in which the smartphone is expected to be launched are Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Just to recap, the Honor 20 leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design similar to the Honor View 20 smartphone. The device is said to come with a 6.26-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary Sony IMX5866 sensor, an ultra-wide 16MP sensor, and two 2MP sensors. The in-display camera cutout will pack a 16MP selfie camera.

The processor used will be the company's in-house Kirin 980 chipset with 6GB RAM. The software on the device will include an Android Pie OS with EMUI skin on top. The battery could be a 3,750mAh unit with SuperCharge fast charging support.

The upcoming Honor 20 smartphone lineup is said to include a Pro variant in addition to the standard variant. The Honor 20 Pro will come with some upgraded hardware such as a higher 8GB RAM and others. The company is expected to bring its latest flagship series next month in India. It remains to be seen at what price range the upcoming lineup will be available in the country.

