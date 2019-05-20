Honor 20 series to be available on Flipkart: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua The Honor 20 Pro will have a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its new Honor 20 series on May 21 in London and now the company announced its partnership with Flipkart for the sale of its upcoming series in India.

The smartphone will be unveiled on June 11 in the country.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Flipkart. Flipkart has been our long-standing partner in selling our key products in India. With this association, we will reach out to a larger set of audience across the country. The HONOR 20 series comes packed with the most powerful camera, aesthetic design and performance that will enhance the lives of our consumers and will deliver on our promise of better, hence, bringing our campaign; #YouDeserveBetter alive. This series is a clear testimony to our unparalleled commitment to delivering great quality products and we are confident it will change the market dynamics," Suhail Tariq, CMO, HONOR India said.

Both the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro features 6.1-inch OLED panel on the Honor 20 with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the Honor 20 is expected to launch with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space, while, the Honor 20 Pro might have a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration.

On the camera front, the Honor 20 Pro will have a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor.

"We are happy to launch the new Honor 20 series on Flipkart. The new Honor series is going to be a game changer when it comes to camera and design. Our mission has always been to offer our customers the best selection in every price segment and we are confident the new Honor series will resonate with our customers as well," said Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart.

