Honor 20 Lite goes official with triple rear camera and Kirin 710 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The camera up front packs a 32MP lens with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Honor is gearing up for its flagship Honor 20 lineup launch this month. The upcoming premium smartphone lineup by the company will bring along the standard Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro smartphones. Apparently, there is another smartphone in this lineup which has already gone official. The Honor 20 Lite is the latest smartphone launched by the company in the "20" series. The smartphone has been launched weeks ahead of the major event scheduled for May 21.

Honor 20 Lite hardware and software:

The Honor 20 Lite comes as a successor to the Honor 10 Lite which was launched last year. The device comes with some modern set of features such as a gradient design and triple rear cameras amongst others. The smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch display which offers an FHD+ screen resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and features a waterdrop style notch on the top.

The key highlight of the Honor 20 Lite is its triple-lens rear camera setup for imaging. The rear camera module has a 24MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The camera up front packs a 32MP lens with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The processor onboard is a premium mid-range octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and a 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone supports an external microSD card of up to 512GB. In the software department, the device will ship with Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.0 UI. Sadly, Honor has used a standard microUSB 2.0 port on the Honor 20 Lite for charging and data transfers. It would have been appreciated if it shipped with a USB Type-C port.

Honor 20 Lite pricing details:

The Honor 20 Lite has been announced with GBP 249 (Rs 22,657 approx) in the UK and RM 949 (Rs 15,923 approx) in Malaysia. Honor is yet to announce the availability of the 20 Lite smartphone in India. The device is launched in three different color options including Midnight Blue, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue colors.

via/image