Honor 20 Pro to flaunt a punch-hole display, similar to the Honor View20

Honor is gearing up for the launch of the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro on the 21st of May, just a few days after the launch of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. According to the latest post from Linus Tech Tips, we have the first look at the Honor 20 Pro, which is expected to go head to head with upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

The image posted on Twitter by Linus Tech Tips re-affirms that, the smartphone will feature a punch-hold display, similar to the Honor View20, which is also one of the first smartphones in the world with a circular cut-out in the display to make room for the selfie camera.

Triple camera setup

The Honor 20 Pro is most likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a super wide-angle lens, and a periscopic telephoto lens, with support for 5x optical zoom, similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. The smartphone is most likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the Huawei P30 Pro.

Kirin 980 SoC to power the device

Just like the Honor View20 or the Huawei P30 Pro, the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which is the flagship chipset from the company, based on 7nm manufacturing architecture, which also powers the Honor View20, launched in late 2018. The smartphone is most likely to offer at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage on the base variant, which might go up to 256 GB on the high-end variant.

The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1 or MagicUI skin on top with iOS-like app tray and added customization options. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Honor 20 Pro and the Honor 20.