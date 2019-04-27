ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HONOR 20 Pro with quad camera setup spotted in White Gradient color

    HONOR 20 Pro to use the Sony IMX600 40 MP camera sensor

    By
    |

    HONOR, the e-smartphone brand from Huawei is all set to launch it's flagship HONOR 20 series of smartphones on the 21st of May in London. We already know that the company will launch at least two smartphones, the HONOR 20 and the HONOR 20 Pro. Now, a new render image of the HONOR 20 Pro suggests that the smartphone will also be available in White Gradient color.

    HONOR 20 Pro with quad camera setup spotted in White Gradient color
    Source  

     

    The White Gradient on the HONOR 20 Pro has a bit of hint of pink and blue colors, something similar to a pearl. At the back, the smartphone has a quad-camera array with a single tone LED flash with a couple of other sensors.

    Similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, the HONOR 20 Pro is most likely to feature a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a high-resolution RGB primary sensor, and a ToF or Time of Flight sensor to calculate the depth.

    It is speculated that the HONOR 20 Pro will use the Sony IMX600 sensor, which is a 40 MP camera, used on the Huawei P20 Pro. The smartphone will use periscopic lens technology to offer best in class optical and hybrid zoom.

    Likely to compete against the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro

    The HONOR 20 Pro is most likely to feature an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Considering the launch date of the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones and the HONOR 20 Pro, the HONOR 20 Pro will compete against the likes of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, and the HONOR 20 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000 in India.

    The HONOR 20 Pro will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage on the base variant with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual channel Wi-Fi support.

     

    Read More About: honor 20 honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue