HONOR 20 Pro with quad camera setup spotted in White Gradient color

HONOR, the e-smartphone brand from Huawei is all set to launch it's flagship HONOR 20 series of smartphones on the 21st of May in London. We already know that the company will launch at least two smartphones, the HONOR 20 and the HONOR 20 Pro. Now, a new render image of the HONOR 20 Pro suggests that the smartphone will also be available in White Gradient color.

The White Gradient on the HONOR 20 Pro has a bit of hint of pink and blue colors, something similar to a pearl. At the back, the smartphone has a quad-camera array with a single tone LED flash with a couple of other sensors.

Similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, the HONOR 20 Pro is most likely to feature a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a high-resolution RGB primary sensor, and a ToF or Time of Flight sensor to calculate the depth.

It is speculated that the HONOR 20 Pro will use the Sony IMX600 sensor, which is a 40 MP camera, used on the Huawei P20 Pro. The smartphone will use periscopic lens technology to offer best in class optical and hybrid zoom.

Likely to compete against the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro

The HONOR 20 Pro is most likely to feature an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Considering the launch date of the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones and the HONOR 20 Pro, the HONOR 20 Pro will compete against the likes of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, and the HONOR 20 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000 in India.

The HONOR 20 Pro will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage on the base variant with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual channel Wi-Fi support.