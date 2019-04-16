HONOR 20 series to launch on 21st of May in London News oi-Vivek Here is everything we know about the HONOR 20 series of smartphones

HONOR, the sub smartphone brand from Huawei has officially confirmed that the company is all set to launch the all-new HONOR 20 series of smartphones on the 21st of May. The company has released a lot of promotional materials for the smartphone, highlighting the camera capabilities of the smartphone.

#CAPTUREWONDER is the hashtag used by the company, to highlight the low-light camera capabilities of the smartphone. As of now, there is no additional information about the upcoming flagship smartphones from HONOR. However, considering the current trend, the smartphone maker is most likely to launch at least two smartphones under the HONOR 20 moniker.

How good are you at math? #HONOR20Series will be launched on ________! Fill in the blanks for #CaptureWonder. pic.twitter.com/6k0ejoMY1y — HONOR (@Honorglobal) April 15, 2019

HONOR 20 & HONOR 20 Pro

Just like the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro, the HONOR 20 and the HONOR 20 Pro will be the flagship grade smartphones from HONOR with state of the art premium-looking design and flagship grade hardware. These smartphones will share a lot of similarities with the HONOR View20, the first punch-hole display smartphone from Honor with Kirin 980 SoC.

Compared to the HONOR 20, the HONOR 20 Pro is expected to offer a number of features, especially on the camera aspect, similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The HONOR 20 series of smartphones will be competing against the upcoming OnePlus 7 series of smartphones, where, for the first time, OnePlus is likely to launch more than one flagship smartphone. In fact, the company is planning to launch a total of three smartphones, one being a 5G capable device, whereas the other two will support 4G LTE network.

As of now, there is no additional information available about the HONOR 20 series of smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the same.