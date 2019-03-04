Honor 20 with a triple rear-cameras surfaces online: Likely to cost Rs 30,000

ENGLISH

    Honor 20 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor

    By
    |

    Honor is gearing up for the launch of the Honor 20, which will be the successor to the Honor 10, which was launched in India in 2018. The Honor 20 is speculated to feature a similar set of specifications as of the Honor View20 with a new camera setup.

    According to the latest leak, the Honor 20 is expected to come with a triple camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

    Honor 20 camera specs

    According to the leak, the Honor 20 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera + 20 MP secondary sensor (wide angle) and an 8 MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. The leak also suggests that the Honor 20 scores whopping 108 points on DxOMark camera benchmark platform.

    Honor 20 specifications

    According to the leak, the Honor 20 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. The device will offer additional software features like Gaming, GPU Turbo, Link Turbo, and other Ai features.

    The Honor 20 will feature a big 3650 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with MagicUI or EMUI skin on top.

     

    Coming to the pricing, the base variant of the Honor 20 will cost 2999 Yuan in China (Rs 30,000) with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two more models with 8 GB RAM +128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, which costs 3399 (Rs 34,000), and 3799 (Rs 38,999), respectively.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
