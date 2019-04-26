Honor 20 Moschino Edition likely pegged for May 21 launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Honor has collaborated with Moschino to bring the special edition of Honor 20.

Honor is all set to introduce its next flagship smartphone- Honor 20, next month. The upcoming Honor 20 has already made it to the web via leaks. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has once again collaborated with Moschino-the Italian luxury fashion house, to design a special edition of its flagship smartphone. Similar to the Honor V20 Moschino Edition, the Honor 20 is also expected to be available in this special edition.

The upcoming Honor 20 special edition will be designed by Moschino. The company will select the material along with the color and the finish of the rear panel. The Honor 20 Moschino Edition leaked images suggest that the device will come in Red color along with a purse. The purse to store the smartphone has a chainlink wrist starp to carry it around easily. Honor is expected to launch this special edition of Honor 20 on May 21 in London.

Honor 20 Moschino Edition expected specifications:

The upcoming Honor 20 Moschino Edition leaked images does not show any waterdrop style notch like the standard Honor 20. This suggests that the device could feature a punch-hole display design. The leaks also give a peek at the rear panel of the device. However, it does not reveal the camera setup which it will boast. However, if go as per the recent leaks, then the Honor 20 is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup for imaging.

The Honor 20 leaks suggest that the rear camera setup will pack a 48MP primary sensor with a 20MP secondary camera and an 8MP lens. The smartphone is said to ship with an in-house Kirin 980 processor with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of native storage. It will run on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 skin and will be backed by a 3,650mAh battery unit.

