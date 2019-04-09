Honor 20 Lite renders leak online with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The camera specifications include a 24MP primary lens (f/1.8 aperture) which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that has a 120-degree FoV and a 2MP lens for depth mapping.

Honor's upcoming premium mid-range smartphones, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have recently been spotted online. Well, it appears that these are not the only devices on which the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is currently working on. Another Honor smartphone has been spotted online which is a successor to the popular Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 20 Lite is the latest Honor smartphone which has made it to the rumor mill. The Honor 20 Lite leaks reveal some of the key internals which the device will offer. Starting with the display, the device is tipped to flaunt a tall display panel surrounded by thin bezels all around. The IPS LCD display panel measures 6.21-inches in size and offers a pixel density of 415 ppi with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Coming to the rear panel, the Honor 20 Lite will follow the latest trend of triple-lens rear camera setup. The camera setup is stacked vertically on the top left corner and is accompanied by an LED flash placed just below the camera sensors. The camera specifications include a 24MP primary lens (f/1.8 aperture) which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens that has a 120-degree FoV and a 2MP lens for depth mapping. The waterdrop notch at the front will house a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel for security.

The rest of the internals include an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage will be expandable using an external microSD card slot. However, it is currently not revealed that up to how much the storage will be expandable using the microSD card. It will run on Android Pie OS with EMUI skin overlay. To keep the lights on, there will be a 3,400mAH battery unit. There will be a standard microUSB port for charging and data transfers.

