Honor 8X stable Android Pie based EMUI 9 update rolling out in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update comes with a firmware build number JSN-L22 9.0.1.156n and weighs 3.14GB in size.

Honor has started rolling out a new update for its last year's mid-range smartphone, the Honor 8X in the Indian market. Honor had launched the Honor 8X with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2.0 OS and is now dishing out a new firmware based on Android Pie OS. The latest update being rolled out to the Honor 8X smartphone is the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0.

The new update which is released for the Honor 8X smartphone was promised to be made available from March 18. Now, the update has finally made its way to the Indian market. The stable Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 firmware is also released for the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions apart from India. The update like with most of the other firmware updates is being rolled out as OTA and should be making its way to all the Honor 8X smartphones in India gradually. It comes with a firmware build number JSN-L22 9.0.1.156n and weighs 3.14GB in size.

Coming to the changelog, the update adds the key Android Pie elements such as Digital WellBeing and Adaptive Battery etc. The update also brings some other features in the mix such as Huawei Share 3.0 which enables improved transfer speeds between the phone and computer along with the Mopria printer. Besides, the update is said to improve the overall speed performance of the Honor 8X.

Just to recap, the Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone which runs on an octa-core Kirin 710 processor which is clubbed with Mali-G51 GPU and 4GB/6GB of RAM. The device offers a storage space of 64GB/128GB which can be expanded via microSD card to up to 400GB. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 20MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It uses a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The Honor 8X flaunts a 6.5-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution. Backing up the device is 3,750mAh battery unit.

Via