    By
    |

    Honor is gearing up to launch its next flagship Honor 20 smartphone in the market. The successor to the Honor 10, the Honor 20 is slated to launch in an event scheduled for May 21 in London. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro at the event. The Honor 20 smartphone lineup has been tipped via online via a number of leaks and rumors. Now, the Honor 20 has cleared a certification which confirms an imminent launch.

    Honor 20 with 22.5W fast charging clears 3C certification

     

    The Honor 20 has cleared its certification from mobile certification agency 3C in China. The device which has cleared the 3C certification has been listed with model number YAL-AL00 and YAL-TL00. The 3C certification listing does not reveal any specific information about the hardware and software of the device. However, the listing does highlight fast charging support on the Honor 20. Going by the listing, the Honor 20 smartphone with model number HW-050450C01 will come with 22.5W fast charging support.

    Honor 20 rumored specifications:

    The upcoming flagship Honor 20 smartphone is tipped to flaunt a big 6.4-inch OLED display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a triple-rear camera setup which could consist of a 48MP primary lens, a 20MP lens, and an 8MP sensor. The smartphone will make use of the company's in-house Kirin 980 processor. This is a premium chipset which is based on 7nm architecture and is also used on the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro

    The processor is further suggested to be accompanied with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and 6GB/8GB of RAM. The storage option will be of 128GB/256GB. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,650mAH battery unit which as the 3C certification listing suggests will support 22.5W fast charging.

    Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
