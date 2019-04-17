Honor 20i Smartphone launch: How to watch live-stream News oi-Karan Sharma Honor is all set to launch its new smartphone today in China. Here's how to watch the live streaming of the launch event.

Huawei's sub-brand honor is all set to launch its Honor 20i in China today. This will be the first smartphone in Honor's 20 series, the company has already made the phone available for pre-booking in the country, via its official website. The company has not disclosed the price of the smartphone. The Highlighted feature of the Honor 20i includes triple rear camera and its water notch display. Apart from all these the company is also set to launch a MagicBook 2019. So if you are also waiting for the launch and don't want to miss it then you can catch the live stream here.

Just like its all devices, Honor is also going to live stream the launch event of the Honor 20i on its official website. The launch event will start at 3 PM CST (12:30 PM IST). While looking at the specifications of the phone it seems that this is going to be in the budget segment smartphone. The smartphone is listed in Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, and Magic Night Black color options. The Honor 20i can will be up for grabs in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 256GB inbuild storage variants.

Honor 20i specifications

Honor 20i will comes with a 6.21-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080xx2340 pixels. The screen also carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, clubbed with the above-mentioned RAM and storage. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, it will have triple rear camera setup with the combination of 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Honor has also announced that it is going to launch the Honor 20 series separately in London on May 21. So we can expect more smartphones coming in that particular launch.