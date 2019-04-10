HONOR 20i to launch on 17th of April with a massive 32 MP selfie cam News oi-Vivek HONOR 20i is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC

Honor, a Huawei subsidiary smartphone brand is all set to launch the all-new Honor 20i on the 17th of April, which is the successor to the Honor 10i, which was launched in 2018. Honor has officially confirmed the launch of the Honor 20i in China via a Weibo post.

Considering the first teaser image, the Honor 20i seems like a camera-centric smartphone, as the phone boasts a massive 32 MP selfie camera. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone from Honor. Considering the specs list from TENAA, the Honor 20i looks like a rebranded version of the Huawei P30 Lite, which was recently launched in India for Rs 19,999.

Considering the India launch of the Huawei P30 Lite, the Honor 20i might not launch in India, as even the Honor 10i was a China exclusive smartphone, launched in 2018, powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, the same SoC that powers the Honor 20i.

Honor 20i specifications

The Honor 20i has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution display, with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Similar to the Huawei P30 Pro, the Honor 20i has a water-drop notch display, which helps the smartphone to include all the necessary sensors in a less intrusive way.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC is expected to power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Honor is most likely to launch additional variants of the Honor 20i with up to 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device has a triple rear-camera setup with a 24 MP primary RGB sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. A 3400 mAh Li-ion cell powers the smartphone with support for fast charging, and the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI skin on top.

Source