Honor 30, 30 Pro To Pack Kirin 985 And Kirin 990 5G SoC Respectively: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor 30 series is slated to hit the shelves on April 15. The company itself confirmed the arrival of the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro in China next week. The upcoming flagship series has been leaked consistently over the past few months and the intensity of the leaks have also increased with the approaching launch date. Recently, the specifications of both variants were tipped via TENNA. Now, the company has confirmed its processor details.

Honor has shared a new poster on its official Weibo account that reveals the processor details of all the models in the Honor 30 series including the Honor 30S, Honor 30, and the Honor 30 Pro. It is worth noting that the Honor 30S has already been announced with the HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor.

According to the poster, the Honor 30 will be launched with the Kirin 985 5G processor, while the Honor 30 Pro will be using the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chipset. The support for 5G connectivity on the upcoming Honor 30 series has been tipped via leaks in the past as well.

As for the expected hardware, Honor is said to use the same 6.57-inch AMOLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. But, the optics on both smartphones will be different. The Honor 30 Pro is said to launch with a 50MP Sony IMX700 primary sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32MP snapper on both devices.

On the other hand, the standard Honor 30 is said to be equipped with a 40MP primary sensor. While the standard model might launch with a single 8GB RAM, the Honor 30 Pro could arrive in both 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option. A 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging could be used for backup.

via

Best Mobiles in India