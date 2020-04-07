Honor 30 Series TENNA Certification Reveals Major Hardware Details News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is preparing for its upcoming flagship Honor 30 series launch on April 15, 2020. The Huawei's sister brand is said to introduce the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro at the event. Both smartphones have been doing rounds for a while now, but only limited details were revealed on its hardware.

We recently came to know about the 50MP primary camera on the Honor 30. Now, the full specifications of both smartphones have been tipped just ahead of its launch via TENNA. The Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro have been certified via TENNA in China just a week ahead of their official launch. Going by the listing, it seems that both smartphones will have some kind of similarities in terms of hardware. Following are the details:

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro Leaked Hardware And Software Features

The standard Honor 30 has cleared its certification from TEENA with the EBG-AN00 and EBG-TN00 model, while the Honor 30 Pro has been certified with the EBG-AN10 model number. Starting with the display, both units will be equipped with an OLED display measuring 6.57-inch. The display will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The TENNA listing also suggests the presence of a quad-camera setup on the Honor 30 Pro. The device has been tipped to pack a 50MP Sony IMX700 primary camera sensor. There will be a smaller 40MP primary camera on the standard model,

Sadly, this listing also doesn't share any details on the camera specifications which we can expect from the Honor 30 series. However, it does drop some major clues on the processor details.

As per the TENNA listing, the Honor 30 Pro will draw its power from the HiSilicon 990 5G chipset. The device is said to arrive with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. We currently don't know up to how much the device will support an external microSD card.

The chipset will be the same on the standard Honor 30, i.e, the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. But the standard model is likely to be available with just 8GB RAM configuration. While both Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro are said to ship with Android 10 OS, they are likely to come sans Google Services support. Lastly, a 3,900 mAH battery is said to drive both smartphones.

