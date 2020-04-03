ENGLISH

    Honor 30 Leaked Renders Tips 50MP Sony IMX700 Primary Camera

    Honor 30 series has been confirmed to arrive on April 15. The company will be hosting the launch event in China where it will be introducing the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the rumor mill has started churning out details on the expected specifications of the upcoming series. The latest development comes in the form of renders and camera specification leak of the Honor 30

    .

     

    The leaked render image of the Honor 30 shows the quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The rectangular camera module is seen housing a massive 50MP primary sensor. The image confirms this main lens to be a Sony IMX700 sensor. Also, the company is equipping the cameras with Octa PD technology.

    The details on the other camera sensors are scarce. However, a report from GSMArena suggests that one of the primary lenses will be accompanied by a periscope optical zoom lens. Going by the leaked image, the device is likely to feature the volume keys on the left edge and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Apart from this, this leak doesn't mention any other key feature of the upcoming Honor 30 series. If we talk about the previous leaks, then both Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro are said to use the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset as their brain of operations.

    Besides, both smartphones are tipped to come with 5G connectivity support. The details on the RAM and storage configuration of both variants are undisclosed, but they are likely to launch with Android 10 OS wrapped under EMUI skin.

    However, they are said to come void of Google services. Also, a 4,000 mAh battery could be powering any of the standard or the Pro model with a 22.5W fast charging tech support. Honor hasn't announced any launch date for the Honor 30 series in India and looking at the current lockdown situation; we aren't sure if it will arrive anytime soon.

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020

