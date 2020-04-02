Honor 30 Series Slated For April 15 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has officially confirmed the arrival of its premium Honor 30 series. Both Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro are scheduled to launch on April 15 in China. The internet has been flooded with leaks surrounding the leaks of the company's flagship series, but not much has been revealed on the hardware.

Also, Honor has introduced one of the variants from this series called the Honor 30s. The Honor 30 series' launch teaser doesn't hint at any of the features that we can expect from both smartphones.

But, as they are confirmed to be the next flagship offering by the Chinese brand, they are likely to integrate the octa-core Kirin 990 chipset. The Honor 30 series is likely to come with dual-mode (SA/NSA) 5G connectivity support.

The display size and resolution and yet to be disclosed, but the presence of an-display fingerprint scanner can't be ruled out. The camera specifications of the Honor 30 series are also a mystery, however, considering, a quad-camera setup is a new hype; we can likely see the same.

Also, the software-side might be handled by the Android 10 OS-based EMUI skin. But, it is likely to come void of Google services' support. Besides, the rumors have suggested a 22.5W fast charging supported battery. The size of the battery powering both units is undisclosed.

In addition to the Honor 30 series, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Honor Play 4T launch on April 9. This one is said to be a mid-range smartphone powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset.

The device is tipped to ship with a triple-rear camera module packing a 48MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an additional 2MP sensor for depth mapping. It is expected to use a 4,000 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging support.

