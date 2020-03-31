Honor 30S With Latest Kirin 820 5G, Quad-Cameras Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched its latest mid-range smartphone - the Honor 30S along with the launch of the Honor Play 9A. The Honor 30S debuted as the first smartphone in China to be powered by the Kirin 820 5G processor. The USP of the Honor 30S is punch-hole display, quad-camera setup, edge-to-edge display and a lot more. Here are the details:

Honor 30S Price And Availability

The Honor 30S is launched, in blue, green, black color option with a starting price of Yuan 2,399 (approx. $338 and Rs. 25,470) for 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is launched with a price tag of Yuan 2,699 ($380 and Rs. 28,655 approx). The smartphone will be available for order starting today (March 30) and it will be up for sale from April 7 in the Chinese market.

Honor 30S Specifications

The Honor 30S flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The smartphone carries a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent along with punch-hole camera setup.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 820 5G processor with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit). The company claims that this is the first phone from the company to feature the latest processor.

The Honor 30S is backed by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 10 on top of Magic UI 3.1.1.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP 120-degrees ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 2MP 4cm macro camera sensor for portrait mode along with an LED flash. The rectangular-shaped rear camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the phone.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. On the connectivity part, the Honor 30S offers 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. For security concern, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button.

The Honor 30S is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 40W super-fast charging support. The company claims that the super-fast charging technology is capable of charging the smartphone up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

