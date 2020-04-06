Honor 30 Pro Could Be The First Smartphone To Feature Sony IMX 786 Sensor News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei Kirin 985 SoC has been in news since 2018. It was supposedly considered to be the successor to the Kirin 980 chipset; however, the company surprised everyone and unveiled the Kirin 990 SoC-powered Mate 30 series devices in September 2019. Now a recent report suggests that the Kirin 985 is not dead and will in fact supply power to the company's upcoming Honor 30-series handsets.

The Honor 30-series is expected to launch on April 15 and will bring three devices- Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and the Honor 30 Pro+. The first two smartphones are expected to be powered by the Kirin 985 chipset, which will most likely mimic the Kirin 990 SoC's architecture. The processor is also touted to feature an upgraded ISP to integrate the largest image sensor on a smartphone till date.

This could be the rumored Sony IMX 7-series image sensor, which will likely offer improvements over the recently launched IMX 686 sensor. Notably, the Poco X2 was the first device to feature the 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with a resolution of 9248 x 6944 pixels. The 26mm wide sensor measures 1/1.7-inch in size and has an f-number of 1.9. The pixel size is quite small and measures just 0.8µm.

As of now there's no official information on the technical details of this new Sony's IMX-7-series image sensor. We don't know the sensor size, aperture and pixel size of the new camera sensor that might power the upcoming Honor 30 Pro.

The report suggesting the biggest ever image-sensor could possibly mean a sensor even bigger than the 108 megapixels, which sounds absolutely crazy and in some ways a marketing pitch. We have tested the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera and found the 108MP sensor largely a gimmick.

An upgraded Image Signal processor (ISP) could do wonders though. The combine effect of a bigger imaging sensor and an improved ISP can give Honor 30-series a significant advantage in the camera performance. We can only wait for Sony to release some official details on the technicalities of the new sensor, which might simply be called- Sony IMX 786.

As far as Honor 30-series is concerned, the new smartphones are expected to feature 5G connectivity, big AMOLED screens and triple-lens camera setups. The handsets will likely offer punch-hole displays and big battery units supported by faster charging solutions. The company will possibly hold an online-only launch in China on April 15, 2020.

