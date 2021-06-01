Honor 50 Smartphones Launching On June 16; Will They Run Android? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Honor has been seeing a lot of changes this year, one of the major ones is going independent from parent company Huawei. The company has also been steadily releasing smartphones and other gadgets, creating a foothold in the competitive market. New reports confirm that the Chinese company would be launching the Honor 50 series smartphone pretty soon.

Honor 50 Series Launching Soon

Honor 50 series will be one of the premium smartphones launching this year from the company. Reports suggest the smartphone series will be launching on June 16 in the Chinese market. Ahead of the launch, there are several features tipped. For one, we know that the Honor 50 series would draw power from the Qualcomm snapdragon 778G chipset.

The upcoming Honor 50 series is expected to have a couple of models, including a Pro variant. Here, reports suggest the Honor 50 Pro could include the Snapdragon 888 processor, making it a premium, flagship device. That said, the number of models and their names are still under wraps for now.

Honor 50 Series With Google Mobile Services

Freut euch auf unsere neue Premium-Serie #honor50series, die auf der neuesten mobilen Plattform Snapdragon 778G 5G basiert! pic.twitter.com/F40Mcf2Pg4 — HonorDE (@HonorGermany) May 21, 2021

As mentioned earlier, Honor is now an independent brand, which means it can have business deals with several US companies that Huawei is still banned from. This includes Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, Google, and so on. Simply put, the upcoming Honor 50 series will run Google Mobile Services with the Android OS platform.

A recent tweet by Honor Germany confirmed that the upcoming Honor 50 series would indeed support Google Mobile Services. The tweet further confirms that the upcoming mobile series would make it to the global market.

Honor 50 Series Launch: What To Expect

Several features of the upcoming Honor 50 series are still under wraps. However, leaks have revealed that the smartphone will feature a large pill-shaped camera module that would pack a triple-camera setup. Reports also suggest the there would be a primary camera sensor on top followed by a periscope and a third supporting camera lens below on the Honor 50 device.

Leaked images also reveal the Honor branding on the rear panel, which is to be expected. The smartphone is tipped to arrive in yellow, blue, and purple color options, at least for the base Honor 50 smartphone. More details of the Honor 50 series are expected to arrive in the coming days.

