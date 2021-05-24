Honor 50 Series Confirmed To Arrive With Google Mobile Services; Key Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor introduced the V40 series as its first offering after parting from its long term parent company Huawei. Several other smartphones have been launched by the brand since then including the Honor Play20 and the Honor Play5 5G. The company is now gearing up to launch its new-generation flagship 50 series. Honor also was banned from launching smartphones enabled with Google Mobile Services. However, that won't be the case going forward.

Will Honor V50 Series Launch With Google Mobile Services?

Honor Germany has confirmed that the upcoming Honor 50 smartphone lineup will come with Google Mobile services via its official Twitter handle. The company revealed this information while replying to a user's query on the same. This announcement should come as a respite to the Honor fans across the globe.

Ja, das können wir bestätigen. Aber pssst, soll noch eine Überraschung werden 😉 — HonorDE (@HonorGermany) May 21, 2021

Just for reference, Honor was also barred from launching smartphones enabled with Google Mobile services until it was a part of Huawei. However, Zhixin New Information Technology Co. Ltd, purchased Honor last year from Huawei.

Post the transfers, Honor is said to have re-initiated talks with Google, Qualcomm, and other companies with whom it wasn't allowed to do business while being a part of Huawei. There is still no major development on the availability of Google services on Huawei smartphones.

But, that wouldn't be the same case with Honor smartphones. Besides the Honor 50 series, we can expect the company to launch the remaining future models also with Google services intact. Also, the official tweet is an indication that Germany could be the first markets to see the launch of Honor 50 series.

Also, the tweet only confirms the presence of Google Mobile Services on the Honor 50 series and no other hardware feature has been tipped. However, the company had earlier confirmed the Snapdragon 778G processor will be driving the Honor 50.

It is a new 5G enabled gaming-oriented chipset by Qualcomm. The Honor 50 would be the first smartphone series to arrive with this new premium-mid range 5G chipset.

The official launch timeline is also not revealed by the company and it remains to be seen which other markets than Germany would be amongst the first to receive the Honor 50.

via

Best Mobiles in India