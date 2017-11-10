Honor 6 Play new variant launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage

Huawei's online brand Honor had launched the Honor 6 Play in China in September this year. Being an entry-level smartphone it came with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Well, ahead of the Singles' Day sales in China, a new memory variant of the Honor 6 Play has been launched. This new variant features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. While the 2GB model of the smartphone is priced at 599 Yuan (roughly Rs 5,880), the 3GB variant carries a price tag of 699 Yuan (roughly Rs 6,838). Its pre-order have already started and will go on sale on November 11.

Display and color options The Honor 6 Play comes with a 5-inch HD 720p display with an average pixel density of 294 ppi. As for color options, the smartphone is available in White and Gold colors. Under the hood The Honor 6 Play is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Now the smartphone is offered in two memory variants; the basic one features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity, while the higher variant packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. The internal memory space can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. Camera and Software The imaging aspects of this budget smartphone from Honor include an 8MP main camera at its rear with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture. When it comes to software, the Honor 6 Play runs on Android Nougat OS. Battery, Connectivity and other features The Honor 6 Play is equipped with a standard battery with the capacity of 3,020mAh. The device bundles connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB 2.0, GPS, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support. The handset weighs at around 150 grams and measures 143.8×72×8.85mm. Besides the usual aspects, the Honor 6 Play comes with a slew of sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.