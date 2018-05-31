Honor 7C to go on sale on Amazon today: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Honor has launched its Honor 7C and Honor 7A in India last week, both the budget smartphone were made exclusively to Amazon and Flipkart exclusively. The Honor 7A went on sale on Flipkart on May 29and the Honor 7C is all set to kick-start the sale for the first time on Amazon on May 31 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be available on Amazon in two variants, and the e-commerce site has listed the launch offers for the smartphone.

Honor 7C price in India, launch offers

The Honor 7C will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 9,999, while the Honor 7C with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be made available in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Blue. The Amazon launch offers include no cost EMI options for 9 months. Buyers can also avail the cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 100GB additional 4G data for Reliance Jio subscribers. The smartphone will be bundled with a charger, standard Micro-USB cable in a box. It will come with standard 12 months service warranty.

Honor 7C specification

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is packed with 'uninterrupted gaming mode' to have an ultimate gaming experience with any distraction. The powerful Adreno 506 GPU and SmartPower 5.0 technology enables users to enjoy seamless and long-lasting gaming and streaming experience.

The Honor 7C comes with its flat-mounted 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera. The two lenses work in sync to deliver perfect picture quality. The camera is also equipped with (aperture range/recording specs). The 8MP front camera is equipped with F/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie toning light to take selfies whether day or nights.

The Honor 7C is powered by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top. As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.