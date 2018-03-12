Honor 7C launched with 5.99-inch display, dual rear cameras

As expected, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 7C in China. Despite being a budget offering, it comes with an impressive set of specifications and features. In terms of design, the smartphone looks sleek with a full-screen display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Another significant aspect of the handset is its rear dual camera setup.

The Honor 7C comes in two variants. The regular version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs 899 Yuan (roughly Rs. 9,240). Whereas the higher version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of 1,299 Yuan (roughly Rs. 13,350). The smartphone will go on sale in China starting from tomorrow. There is no word yet on Honor 7C's global availability.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 7C ships with a 5.99-inch TFT LCD IPS display that delivers an HD+ resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top. While the name of the chipset has not been specified, it is most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant. Storage space on both models is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the smartphone flaunts a dual camera at its back. The vertically arranged rear camera setup comprise of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The secondary sensor will allow users to take photos with a shallow depth of field so the subject stands out. The rear cameras are also accompanied by a LED flash module.

As for the front camera, the Honor 7C makes use of an 8MP sensor. Interestingly, the display will act as a soft light source while taking a selfie. In terms of software, the smartphone runs on the latest EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box. The entire package is powered by a standard 3,000mAh battery which is optimized to provide longer battery life.

Finally, Honor 7C is a dual-SIM smartphone, and it offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS etc.