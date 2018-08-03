Honor 7C gets Rs. 500 price cut; available on Amazon

Honor 7C is one of the best budget smartphones available in India right now. The is an Amazon India exclusive and is available in two variants with different RAM and storage capacities. Now, it looks like this smartphone has received a price cut. We say so as the same has been confirmed by the company itself.

Honor 7C price cut

Honor 7C was launched in India in May in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. Now, there is a minor price cut of Rs. 500 on these smartphones taking the cost down to Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 11,499.

Honor 7A was also launched along with the 7C but this device hasn't received any price. It is still available at the launch price of Rs. 8,999.

Honor 7C specifications

Honor 7C adorns a 5.99-inch HD+ FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone runs 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC based on 14nm processor. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 506 GPU teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot on board supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0, Honor smartphone will support two SIM cards as well. It comes packed with connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Wi-Fi. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear as the other full-screen smartphones available right now. Also, there is Face Unlock feature for facial recognition.

For imaging, Honor 7C bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear. This camera comprises a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 2MP secondary sensor for capturing the depth of field information. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. A 3000mAh battery powers the Honor 7C from within and renders a decent battery life to the budget smartphone.