Honor 7X buyers to get free 90GB Airtel Data: How to avail the Airtel Amazon exclusive offer

Bharti Airtel, one of the popular telecom service operators in India has partnered with Chinese handset maker Honor to provide free data for consumers.

According to the details listed on Amazon India's website, Airtel will offer 90GB free postpaid and prepaid data to consumers who purchase the recently launched Honor 7X. The free data will be credited to users' accounts in installments where a user will get free 15GB extra data every month. The offer will be valid for six months.

For prepaid: Airtel Amazon exclusive offer gives an extra benefit of 15GB 3G/4G data per recharge for 6 recharges (on 349 prepaid recharge) on the purchase of Honor 7X.

Postpaid: Airtel Amazon exclusive offer gives an extra benefit of 15GB 3G/4G data for 6 months on the postpaid plan of Infinity 499 and above on purchase of Honor 7X.

How to claim the offer?

For prepaid customers:

Purchase an Honor 7X handset.

Download the My Airtel app on your newly purchased smartphone.

Click on the 'Handset Bundled offer for you' tile.

Click on Activate now.

The benefit will be given on the specified no. of recharges done after activating the offer.

For postpaid customers:

Purchase an Honor 7X handset.

Download the My Airtel app.

Select the eligible plan (if not already of the eligible plan).

Once the eligible plan is activated, click on the 'Handset Bundled offer for you' tile.

Click on Activate now.

The offer will be provisioned within 48 hours.

In case you cannot see the offer on the app, you can write to 121@in.airtel.com or call 121 from your Airtel mobile number. This offer is valid until the 31st of May 2018.

Honor 7X is an Amazon India exclusive and is available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.