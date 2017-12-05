Honor 7X with 18:9 display and dual rear cameras launched at Rs. 12,999

The Honor 7X that was unveiled in China in October this year has been launched in India today. Now, the company held a global launch event to unveil the Honor 7X and the Honor V10 smartphones and the Honor 7X is priced at just Rs. 12,999.

We already know that the Honor 7X will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India just like its predecessor - the Honor 6X. On comparing it with the previous generation model, the recent one has a slew of improvements and upgrades. The smartphone boasts of a full-screen design and bezel-less display despite its unbelievably affordable price point. To summarize, the Honor 7X appears to have an upgraded design, processor, and camera.

Well, the Honor 7X is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will go on sale starting from December 7. Let's take a look at the specifications of the smartphone from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display The Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen appears to be tall, thanks to the bezel-less design language of the smartphone. Hardware At its heart, the smartphone equips an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC that is teamed up with 4GB RAM. The device has been launched in two variants - one with 64GB storage and the other with 128GB storage. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot that supports up to 256GB of expandable storage too. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 3340mAh, which sounds impressive. Camera The Honor 7X flaunts a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dual camera system is capable of delivering impressive results with several modes such as panorama, bokeh mode, and more. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor that can click good looking seflies for the users. Connectivity and Software The connectivity aspects of the smartphone are standard including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and dual SIM support. As the smartphone flaunts a full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor has been positioned at the rear of the device. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Huawei's EMUI 5.1. Price and Availability The Honor 7X is priced at just Rs. 12,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 128GB variant. The device will go on sale starting from December 7 and will be exclusive to Amazon India.