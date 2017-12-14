Honor 7X creates record again; sold out in the second flash sale

Honor 7X was sold out in seconds in the first flash sale that happened last week. The smartphone has yet again received an overwhelming response in the second flash sale. Just like the first sale, all stocks were sold within no time and stocks were closed thereafter.

"We are humbled by the response received, yet again, by the consumers with the second flash sale of the Honor 7X and would like to congratulate all those who managed to get their hands on the device. Owing to the great demand, we are ramping up our stocks to look at another sale in the near future" said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India, Consumer Business Group.

The Honor 7X, priced at just Rs. 12,999 (for 32GB Version) & Rs. 15,999 (for 64GB Version), was recently launched at an event in London and had received more than a million registrations for its first and second flash sale.

Honor 7X has turned out to be a favorite among the customers for offering optimal performance at economical price. Just to recall, with its 5.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that delivers a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9, it has one of the highest screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Hi-Silicon Kirin 659 chipset that is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot that supports up to 256GB of expandable storage as well. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 3,340mAh, which is quite impressive.

The Honor 7X flaunts a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dual camera system is capable of delivering impressive results with several modes such as panorama, Bokeh effect, and more. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor.

The connectivity aspects of the smartphone are standard including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and dual SIM support. As the smartphone flaunts a full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor has been positioned at the rear of the device. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Huawei's EMUI 5.1.

Overall, Honor 7X is an outstanding mid-range smartphone, packed with advanced specifications. And now with flash sales in association with the ICICI Bank, Kindle and Airtel, the Honor brand has delivered on aggressive pricing and discounts as well.