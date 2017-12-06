Honor 7X: 7 reasons that will make want you to buy the phone

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand has emerged to be one of the popular brands in the smartphone arena. Of late, the brand has been launching several smartphones that are packed with killer features and priced in the affordable range.

Making its commitment towards the consumers evident, Honor has announced a new mid-range smartphone with drooling features. Well, the talk is about the Honor 7X. The smartphone was already announced in China in October and the global launch happened at an event on Tuesday in London. At the event, the availability and pricing information of the smartphone in India was also revealed.

Basically, the Honor 7X will be available in India starting from tomorrow via Amazon India. The device will be available in two variants - one with 32GB storage space and the other with 64GB storage space. Interestingly, these variants of the Honor 7X are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 making the smartphone an irresistible deal for many who are looking for a mid-range smartphone without any compromises.

Having that said, the Honor 7x is definitely an interesting device. We have already come up with a review of the smartphone and here we have some of the reasons that will make you want to buy the device.

Tall, bezel-less display The Honor 7X boasts of a 5.93-inch display with a FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. If you like big screen smartphones but refrain from buying one as it might be tough to handle it, then you will surely like this smartphone as the device is slim and compact without feeling bulky besides the large display. The bezel-less display gives a great look to the smartphone. Also, the screen is vibrant and colorful that it makes it really good to enjoy watching content on it. Dual camera with many options The Honor 7X flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear. The smartphone has a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera as well. This dual camera setup has all the goodies such as flash, fast auto focus and more that is seen in smartphones. The portrait mode that is common among dual camera phones also does a good job. Besides the portrait mode, the camera has many new features such as gesture control to click photos. Selfie camera bundles portrait mode The selfie camera on board the Honor 7X is an 8MP sensor. Interestingly, the company has bundled the bokeh or portrait mode even in the front camera so that you can click selfies with the background blur effect. Also, there is a wide aperture that lets you click groupfies without any hassle. Support for dual apps These days, who wouldn't prefer using dual apps that will keep both the personal and work life undisturbed? Well, the Honor 7X has the feature called App Twin that supports dual apps. You can use this feature to log into two different Facebook and Messenger accounts at the same time. Awesome build quality If you watched the live stream of the Honor 7X global launch event, you would have known the build quality of the smartphone. The device was thrown intentionally twice and it still managed to work well without any glitches. This shows that the Honor 7X has an awesome build quality that will make it survive and withstand drops. A whole day of battery life The Honor 7X gets the power from a 3340mAh battery. On our usage, we managed to get one day of battery life even with GPS and 4G/Wi-Fi turned on all the time. This shows that you will not feel the necessity to be concerned about the battery draining issue if you get this device. Killer pricing As mentioned above, the Honor 7X costs Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB variant. Given all the goodies that this smartphone bundles, this is definitely a killer pricing.