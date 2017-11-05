Honor 7X slated to be launched in India in December

Lately, the Huawei sub-brand Honor has been launching an array of innovative smartphones in the Indian market arena. It has been stated by George Zhao, the company's Global President that Honor has progressed to become one of top most smartphone brands in the past few years.

It looks like the brand is in plans to push its market position further in the highly competitive space in India by launching flagship devices at affordable prices. One attempt that the brand has taken is to launch devices with cutting edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence. Also, the brand is increasing the market presence by making their offerings available both online and offline.

Zhao stated that they are all set to launch the Honor 7X smartphone in India in December at a competitive price point. This was announced while the company unveiled their roadmap for the Indian market, claims an IANS report.

The Honor 7X is the new bezel-less smartphone launched by the company with dual camera technology. The device is already official in China at a price point of 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,800), 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,800) and 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,800) for the 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage variants. All these different models will have 4GB RAM under their hood.

Detailing on the other specs, the Honor 7X adorns a 5.93-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core Kirin 659 processor. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS topped with EMUI 5.1. As mentioned above, there are three variants and all the models support expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Honor 7X features a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie camera with LED flash. Up front, the device boasts of an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a fingerprint sensor and a 3340mAh battery.