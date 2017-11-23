Subscribe to Gizbot
MENU

How-To

Honor 8 Lite receives a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India

Written By:

Earlier this year, Honor 8 Lite was launched in India at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone has just received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and it is now available for purchase at Rs. 15,999.

Honor 8 Lite receives a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India

You can buy the Honor 8 Lite at this new price in all local retail stores, said the company in a press statement. Notably, this is a permanent price cut. Just to recall, Honor 8 Lite is the watered-down version of the flagship Honor 8. Design-wise, the smartphone is pretty sleek and attractive to look at. The front and back panel features a 2.5D curved-edge glass and a metal frame runs all around the sides of the handset.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 8 Lite is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 in-house SoC which is built on the 16nm process. This processor is teamed up with Mali T830-MP2 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device has the Hybrid dual SIM feature that can support both nano-SIM cards.

On the software front, the Honor 8 Lite runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating out of the box with EMUI 5.0 skin on the top.

In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a 12MP rear snapper with LED flash and BSI CMOS sensor. Up front, the Honor 8 Lite features an 8MP selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens that can capture impressive selfies.

The Honor 8 Lite is packed with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. There is a 3000mAh battery that powers the smartphone from within. It is claimed that the battery can render 15 hours of video entertainment and 93 hours of music playback.



Read More About honor 8 lite | honor | news | smartphones | mobiles

Story first published: Thursday, November 23, 2017, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot