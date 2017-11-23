Honor 8 Lite receives a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India

Earlier this year, Honor 8 Lite was launched in India at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone has just received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and it is now available for purchase at Rs. 15,999.

You can buy the Honor 8 Lite at this new price in all local retail stores, said the company in a press statement. Notably, this is a permanent price cut. Just to recall, Honor 8 Lite is the watered-down version of the flagship Honor 8. Design-wise, the smartphone is pretty sleek and attractive to look at. The front and back panel features a 2.5D curved-edge glass and a metal frame runs all around the sides of the handset.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 8 Lite is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 in-house SoC which is built on the 16nm process. This processor is teamed up with Mali T830-MP2 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device has the Hybrid dual SIM feature that can support both nano-SIM cards.

On the software front, the Honor 8 Lite runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating out of the box with EMUI 5.0 skin on the top.

In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a 12MP rear snapper with LED flash and BSI CMOS sensor. Up front, the Honor 8 Lite features an 8MP selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens that can capture impressive selfies.

The Honor 8 Lite is packed with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. There is a 3000mAh battery that powers the smartphone from within. It is claimed that the battery can render 15 hours of video entertainment and 93 hours of music playback.