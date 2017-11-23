Honor V10's leaked image shows bezel-less display with curved glass on top

Honor V10 will first get unveiled in China on November 28, ahead of the global launch. Thanks to the countless leaks as well as the TENAA listing, the smartphone's specs have been revealed.

The TENAA site also included a few images of the upcoming smartphone. However, it has never been leaked in an image before. Now, the publication Playfuldroid has collected a picture of the alleged Honor V10 from the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Well, the device shown in the picture look pretty stylish with its full-screen design and minimal bezels.

The bezels on the sides of the display are nonexistent. The top and bottom bezels are also really narrow. The bottom bezel doesn't have a physical home button, but it does feature the company's branding. The top bezel, on the other hand, holds the selfie camera along with flash, and the earpiece. On the right side of the alleged Honor V10, you can see the presence of the power button and the volume rocker.

Unfortunately, the picture only shows the front panel of the device. It is worth noting, this new leaked picture looks almost identical to the images of the Honor V10 we have seen listed on TENAA. At least, the front part.

In case you are curious about the specs, the TENAA listing has revealed that the Honor V10 sports a 5.99-inch display that delivers an FHD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be driven by a Kirin 970 chipset clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage space.

Optics-wise, the handset features a rear dual camera system with a combination of a 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. As for selfie camera, there is a 13MP sensor at the front.

The Honor V10 is said to pack a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support. On the software front, the smartphone will arrive pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo OS with EMUI 8.0 skin on top.