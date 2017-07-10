Honor 8 Pro to be available to buy today in Amazon Prime day sale

Honor 8 Pro will start selling today in India on Amazon.in. Priced at Rs. 29,999, the smartphone will be available to buy on e-commerce website during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which kicks off at 6pm IST. This is the first sale of the recently launched handset and is only valid for Amazon Prime users. The open sale for the smartphone starts on July 13.

Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

As far as camera is concerned, Honor 8 Pro comes with a pair of 12MP sensors. One sensor captures images in RGB while the other sensor shoots details in monochrome. Further, the camera setup also has laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8 runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a big 4,000 mAh battery unit.

We have reviewed the device in detail and it is by far the best camera device from the Huawei's online brand Honor. It's a significant upgrade over the predecessor Honor 8 and easily takes on any flagship handset in the market as far as camera, display, multitasking, gaming and everyday performance is concerned. You can read our detailed review of the smartphone here.

