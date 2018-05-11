Honor 8 Pro to get a hefty discount of Rs. 7,000 on Flipkart and Amazon

Honor 8 Pro is one of the smartphones with impressive specifications. However, the device priced at Rs. 29,999 could be pricey for many buyers. If you are one such interested buyer waiting to purchase the device at a discount, then there is good news for you. The smartphone is all set to receive a massive price cut of Rs. 7,000 starting from May 13.

The Honor smartphone will be available for purchase at Rs. 22,999 after receiving the price cut of Rs. 7,000. This sale will debut on May 13 and will be available via both Amazon and Flipkart. Currently, Amazon is selling the device at the discounted pricing but Flipkart is yet to reflect the same. It remains to be seen how long this price cut will be effective.

Notably, this price cut on the Honor smartphone will be available through the Amazon Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, P Sanjeev announced the same.

Discount on other Honor phones

Apart from the 8 Pro, other Honor phones will also be available at discount. Flipkart offers Rs. 1,000 discount on the 3GB variant and Rs. 2,000 discount on the 4GB variant of the Honor 9 Lite. The Honor 9i with a quad-camera setup will be available at Rs. 1,000 discount. The Honor Holly will get Rs. 500 discount.

Flipkart offers 10% discount on using an HDFC card for purchasing the Honor devices. On the other hand, Amazon India offers exciting discounts such as Rs. 1000 on the 64GB and Rs. 500 on the 32GB variant of the Honor 7X. Also, there is additional 10% cash back on using an ICICI card.

Honor 8 Pro specs

The Honor 8 Pro comes fitted with a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Under its hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Kirin 960 processor. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, this device has a hybrid dual SIM card slot. For imaging, there is a dual 12MP camera module with dual LED dual-tone flash and phase detection. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with HDR, panorama and face detection capabilities.

So, are you planning to buy any of these Honor devices at a discount during the sale?