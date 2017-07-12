Honor 8 Pro to go on open sale exclusively through Amazon from midnight tonight

Recently launched Honor 8 Pro will go on open sale starting midnight tonight exclusively on Amazon at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone will be available with no cost EMI for a period of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months via Bajaj Finserv.

Moreover, buyers will also enjoy additional benefits from Vodafone that will offer 45GB data for five months. However, these offers would be available for purchases made during July 13, 2017, to July 31, 2017. To recall, the Huawei Honor 8 Pro comes with excellent features like 2K display, large 4000mAh battery, rear dual camera setup and the company's in-house Kirin 960 Octa-core processor.

"We are excited by the response received from our consumers on yesterday's Amazon Prime Day sale. Honor 8 Pro is one of our best offerings and we hope to continue our momentum with its availability for everyone starting today on Amazon," said Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business).

Priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant, the Honor 8 Pro is available in Midnight Black and Navy Blue color options. The device is bundled with a 9V/2A fast charger, standard USB Type-C cable in a box that can be used as a VR headset.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes with 12-month service warranty along with Honor's best-in-class after sale facilities offering additional benefits for the customers.

Honor, which has partnered with Gameloft, GoPro, and Jaunt VR for Honor 8 Pro to provide enhanced smartphone experiences, has also received great reviews for its overall performance from experts and consumers.