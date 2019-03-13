Honor 8A Pro and Honor 8S budget smartphones clear EEC certification, launch imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Honor 8A Pro that has cleared the EEC certification comes with a model number JAT-L41.two. Whereas, the Honor 8S has been listed with a model number KSA-LX9 on the Russian certification platform.

Honor appears to be working on two new smartphones which it will launch in the budget segment this year. While the company has already launched the premium Honor View20 smartphone, it is also reportedly working on the 10i smartphone which was suggested via leaks recently. However, it's not the Honor 10i which will be launched in the budget segment, rather, the company is expected to unveil two other smartphones in the budget segment.

The Honor smartphones that recently made it to the rumor mill are the Honor 8A Pro and the Honor 8S smartphones. While the Honor 8A pro is expected to be a high-end model of the standard Honor 8A smartphone, the Honor 8S could be the successor to Honor 7S smartphones. Both the smartphones have made an appearance on EEC. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is a Russian mobile regulatory platform and as the upcoming Honor smartphones have cleared this certification, the launch could be expected sometime soon in the coming days.

The Honor 8A Pro that has cleared the EEC certification comes with a model number JAT-L41.two. Whereas, the Honor 8S has been listed with a model number KSA-LX9 on the Russian certification platform. The online listing of both the Honor 8A Pro and the Honor 8S smartphones does not reveal the specifications and features it remains to be seen with what new features Honor will bring its latest affordable smartphone lineup.

Recently, another Honor smartphone has been spotted out in the wild. The Honor 10i has been leaked online along with the expected key internals of the device. The Honor 10i is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display panel and will be backed by Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Currently, the information on the upcoming Honor smartphones are limited, though, we will keep you posted with the latest updates on the same.

