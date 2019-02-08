Honor 8C gets Rs. 1,000 temporary price cut

Huawei sub-brand Honor has slashed the price of the Honor 8C in India. This is a limited period offer that has been announced by the company. However, the company has not announced any last date for the sale.

Notably, this smartphone has been launched in India in November 2018 as an Amazon exclusive, so the price cut is also effective on the online retailer's platform. To recall, the Honor 8C was launched in two variants but only one of the variants has received the price cut right now. The smartphone has been listed on Amazon India in Black and Blue colors.

The low-end variant of this smartphone with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,999. Notably, the price cut of Rs. 1,000 is effective only on the base variant while the other one continues to sell at Rs. 12,999.

Discounts and offers

Honor 8C comes with benefits worth Rs. 4.450 and 100GB of 4G data from Reliance Jio. Also, buyers can get 5% instant cashback on using Axis Bank credit and debit card on choosing EMI transactions. On choosing Amazon Pay EMI transactions, buyers can get 5% cashback up to Rs. 1,000 and no cost EMI options on using HDFC credit and debit card for the transaction.

Honor 8C specifications

Honor 8C bestows a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 due to the notch at its top. The device makes use of the Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

For imaging, this new Honor smartphone comes with decent camera capabilities including a dual rear camera module. It has a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The selfie camera is an 8MP module with AI Beautify and AR features. Running Android 8.1 Oreo and topped by EMUI 8.2, this smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There are standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and dedicated dual-SIM slots with support for dual 4G VoLTE. A 4000mAh battery powers the device to offer an impressive backup.