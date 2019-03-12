Honor 8x to get Android 9 Pie update from the 18th of March News oi-Vivek Honor 8x will receive EMUI 9.0 update based on Android 9 Pie OS

The Honor 8X was one of the first smartphones to launch in India with the HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. The smartphone was launched with EMUI 8 based on Android 8.1 oreo, and now the device is being updated to EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie, the latest mobile operating system from Google.

The EMUI 9.0 stable update for the Honor 8x will rollout from the 18th of March 2019 via OTA software update. The EMUI 9.0 update will bring in a lot of new features, which will further enhance the overall users experience on the Honor 8x.

The entry-level Honor 8x currently retails on Amazon for Rs 13,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage), and the mid-tier model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for Rs 15,999, whereas the high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for Rs 18,999.

Honor 8x specifications

The Honor 8x comes with a big 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a notch-cutout on the top. The notch on the Honor 8x is not as intrusive as the iPhone XS and also not as compact as a water-drop notch.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU powers the Honor 8x with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a hybrid SIM tray, which can accept two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card. The smartphone does support 4G LTE and VoLTE connection on both SIM card slots.

The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability @30fps. The Honor 8x is fueled by a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Via