Honor 8x listed on TENAA: 7.12-inch display, 5000 mAh battery and more

The Honor 7x is still one of the best smartphones that anyone can get under Rs 15,000 price mark. And now, the company is getting ready for the launch of the Honor 8x, which will be a successor to the Honor 7x.

The Honor 8x is now officially listed on TENAA (model number ARE-AL00), confirming the major specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone from the house of Honor. As the device has been listed on TENAA, the smartphone soon launch in China and the same is expected to launch in India as well.

Design

In terms of design, the device does look similar to the Honor 7x. However, it does have its own peculiarities. Unlike the Honor 7x, the Honor 8x has an all-glass design with a notch on top of the display. Do note that the device has a small notch, similar to the one seen on the Oppo F9.

Specifications of the Honor 8x

According to TENAA listing, the smartphone has a 7.12-inch display with a resolution of 2244 x 1080px with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-core chipset and the device is expected to come with either the HiSilicon Kirin 659 or the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4 GB of RAM an 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Just like the Honor 7x, the Honor 8x has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera, which is again similar to the Honor 7x. The phone has a dual SIM card slot (hybrid) which is expected to offer dual VoLTE and LTE on both the slots and the secondary slot doubles as a micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and is expected to offer Face Unlock using the front-facing selfie camera. The phone weighs at 210 grams, as it has a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is expected to offer fast charging as well. The Honor 8x is expected to come in at least three colors, including Blue, Black, and Red and is speculated to launch in China by the end of September 2018.