Honor 8x Max officially listed: 7.12-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and more

Design

The Honor 8x has a modern design with an all-glass build offering a premium look. Compared to the Honor 7x series smartphone, the Honor 8x looks a lot better regarding design and overall form factor. Just like the Honor 7x, the Honor 8x Max has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Honor 8x has the tiniest notch (water drop notch) that we have seen on any Honor smartphone.

Honor 8x Max specifications

According to the leak, the Honor 8x Max has a 7.12-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2244 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display supports 2% NTSC color gamut with a pixel density of 350ppi offering a whopping 90% screen to body ratio.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI is the chipset that powers the device. The SoC will be paired with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB. Regarding connectivity, the device will offer dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

As the phone has a big display, the company also offers Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound feature, which will enhance the overall multimedia consuming experience on the Honor 8x Max.

According to leaks, the smartphone will have a dual camera setup similar to the one seen on the Honor 7x. The smartphone is expected to offer a 16 MP + 2 MP primary camera setup and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera (inside the notch) with support for face unlock.

The smartphone will be equipped with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (18W) via a micro USB port, which is a bit of disappointment for a phone of this calibre. According to the leak, the smartphone weighs at 120g, which seems fishy considering the size of the battery and display.

Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI 8.2 skin on the top. The smartphone will be updated to Android 9 Pie shortly.

Price

Considering the specs-sheet, the Honor 8x Max is expected to cost 1999 Yuan in China and Rs 20,000 in India for the base variant. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Honor 8x Max in India.