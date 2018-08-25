Huawei to launch Honor 8X and 8X Max on September 5

After making an appearance at TENAA, Honor has officially confirmed that it will be launching the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max in China on September 5th. TENAA listing revealed that a large 7.12-inch LCD screen with a notch, so this could be the 8X Max.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz (might be Snapdragon 636) with 4GB of RAM. It has a 16MP rear camera with an LED flash along with a secondary 2MP camera for portrait shots. For selfies, there could be an 8MP front-facing camera, while a fingerprint sensor will sit on the rear panel for added security.

If the rumors are to be believed, the Honor 8X Max will run Android 8.1 Oreo with company's EMUI 8.2 on top. On the connectivity front, it will have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. While to keep the device running, the company will be using a massive 5000mAh battery.

Besides, Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro seems to be certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission. At least, that's what the new reports claim. The report also suggests that both the devices got certified by the ECC, along with the Huawei Y9 (2019) budget handset.

What's more exciting is that the listing shows both devices will come with Android 9 Pie, which would, of course, have Emotion UI (EMUI) 9 on top of it. The two listings don not reveal any details. Both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro is expected to see the light of day in October. Both smartphones are said to feature a triple camera setup.

Huawei will be using the Leica lenses for the camera sensors. Design wise, both smartphones are rumored to flaunt a glass and metal design. If the rumors are to be believed, both devices will be powered by the Kirin 980 64-bit octa-core processor which the company plans to introduce at IFA this year.

The Huawei Mate 20 will ship with a notch, while the Mate 20 Pro might come sans the notch. Well, all rumors will be put to rest when the company takes the wraps off finally. Both devices are also rumored to sport big displays, while there are chances that both the models will include 6GB of RAM.